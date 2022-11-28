Girl Scouts collect donations for Bellevue Food Pantry

For more than 15 years, Girl Scout Troop 45483 of Bellevue has held an annual fall food drive for the Bellevue Food Pantry.

The middle of summer through October has typically seen pantry shelves at their lowest, so the troop made it a mission years ago to help bring in donations each fall. Scouts canvas their neighborhoods or ask their schools, churches and families for help. Many get creative by designing and handing out flyers or using social media to increase awareness and support for the food drive.

A typical troop food drive can bring in anywhere from 25 to 50 bags of nonperishable donations, which helps the pantry get a jump start in advance of the busy holiday season.

This year, one of the ways the cadette scouts in the troop got creative was by donating cake kits. To commemorate the Oct 31 birthday of Juliette Gordon Low, founder of GSUSA, this middle school group of Scouts donated more than a dozen complete cake kits.

Each kit included a 9-by-13 aluminum cake pan with lid, a box of cake mix, a container of icing, a box of candles, assorted cake decorations – such as sprinkles, confetti or edible candy toppers -- and a can of soda. Why soda? The Scouts discovered through Dutch oven cooking, as part of their outdoor skills experience, that when baking with cake mix, you don’t need to use eggs, oil or even water – just a can of soda! The carbon dioxide bubbles in soda act as a leavening agent, the element that makes baked goods rise and makes them light and fluffy.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the troop returned to Bakers in Twin Creek with its Sister Troop 45523 holding a two-day food drive on Nov. 18-19 to benefit the Bellevue Food Pantry. They handed out preprinted flyers of current pantry needs, inviting customers to shop and drop off a donation to the Scouts on their way out of the store.

“It truly is a heartwarming experience when the scouts see the generosity of our community and they feel very proud they are helping so many in need,” Troop 45523’s leader and event organizer Dawn Eisert said.

Deanna Wagner, manager of the Bellevue Food Pantry, is thankful for all the troop has done for the pantry and is especially grateful for the food drive in November to assist families over the upcoming holidays.

“We value our partners in the community, and the Girl Scouts have been a consistent support as we all strive to help those facing food insecurity,” Wagner said. “Thank you, Troops 45483 and 45523! You are making a difference!”

Anyone interested in more information about the pantry can contact Wagner at dwagner@encapnebraska.org or 402-292-2961 ext. 262.