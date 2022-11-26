GIRLS BASKETBALL: Back to state the aim for Bellevue East, West

Both Bellevue East and West return production from last year’s state tournament teams this winter, and both expect to get back to Lincoln.

However, the Chieftains and Thunderbirds both will have to replace multiple productive seniors.

Bellevue East

At East, the Chieftains will have to replace Riley Jensen and Baylee Egan, who combined for 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

Egan also blocked 1.8 shots per game, and both were efficient from the field (Jensen 50 percent, Egan 47) as the Chieftains finished 19-7, winning their district final 43-39 over Millard North to make the state tournament, where they lost 52-41 to Lincoln High in the quarterfinals.

Chieftains head coach Brittany Wilson said the experience gained from the district final and the state tournament was “huge.”

Two years ago, East won a district semifinal over Millard North before losing to North Platte, and Wilson said that experience translated to their district triumph last year.

“They came back last year and we're able to kind of turn that into experience to win the district final and get to state,” she said. “I think now that next step is (taking) the experience from the district final and then the first round at state, and a lot of kids back that played in that state game, being able to have that experience will be really valuable.”

Leading those experienced players is senior Mya Skoff, First Team All-State by the Lincoln Journal Star, and third-team by the Omaha World-Herald. The Lindenwood University commit led the Chieftains with 17.8 points in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 48 percent form the field and 36 percent from three, and added 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

“She's going to be a really big focal point for us as she was last year, we’ll rely a lot on her,” Wilson said. “She does a really good job pushing pace and really good link so we'll rely on her, but a lot of the pieces around her I'm really excited about.”

Some of those pieces include Mackenzie Reimer (two points, 2.9 rebounds per game), Jayla Wilson (4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and assists and 1.8 steals per game), RyLee McLucas (2.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 blocks per game) and Kara Stricklin (3.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game).

After sitting behind two four-year starters, Brittany Wilson expects Reimer to “show what she’s capable of in a bigger role.” Jayla Wilson, meanwhile, is one of the most true point guards according to East’s head coach, while McLucas is a shooter and Stricklin a two-way guard.

Lincoln High transfer Jamyla Gilmore is a “versatile, athletic kid” who provides impact scoring at the basket.

Toughness in close games will be the challenge for the Chieftains to overcome this season.

“Our expectations are high,” Wilson said. “We've got a lot of kids back. We definitely graduated some big pieces for us but we had a lot of young kids that had some experience at the varsity level last year and also are ready for bigger roles.”

The Chieftains tip off the regular season on Thursday, Dec. 1 in an invitational against Norfolk at 5:30 p.m., and will depending on the result will face either Lincoln or Papillion-La Vista at home on Saturday, Dec. 3 at either 3 or 4:45 p.m.

Bellevue West

“We lost four important seniors that led us on and off the court,” West head coach Dane Bacon said.

Those seniors were Alyssa Fjelstad, Grace Schaefer, Taryn Wharton (All-Nebraska Second Team) and Dani Peterson, who combined to average 30.6 points, 21.1 rebounds, and six assists per game. The loss of Schaefer and Peterson especially will leave a gap in the post, as both alone rebounded an average 18 shots per game.

Bacon expects returning starters, Northwest Missouri State commit Kenzie Melcher (9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game) and Ahnica Russell-Brown (9 points, 3.1 rebounds, one assist and 1.7 steals per game) to stand out.

From last year’s bench, Dani Coyer (3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 blocks per game; 49 percent field goal percentage) and Derby High (Kan.) transfer Naomi White (10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game). White also holds a scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Senior Grand View University commit Faith Elmore also scored 2.5 points per game and brought down 2.1 rebounds, while shooting 6-18 from three.

“I believe we are a top ten team and have an opportunity to make the state tournament,” Bacon said. “We have new faces in some bigger roles this season, but believe they will get the job done.”

The TBirds open at Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 1, and play either Papillion-La Vista or Grand Island at Papio in either the consolation game (2 p.m.) or championship (3:45 p.m.).