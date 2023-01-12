GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bellevue West falls to Millard South in high-scoring sequel

Bellevue West and Millard South put on an offensive performance Thursday night that was one for the record book.

When it was over, the host Patriots had prevailed 93-91 in the second-highest scoring game in Nebraska girls basketball history. The win was also revenge for a 55-53 loss to the Thunderbirds in the Metro Holiday Tournament final on Jan. 2.

The record was set in 2008 when Omaha Westside defeated Bellevue West 98-91 in double overtime. That makes Thursday's game the highest scoring ever in regulation.

"We played well on offense the whole game and on defense in the first half," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "Our defense in the second half wasn't great but they made a lot of contested shots."

UNO pledge Cora Olsen led the way with a career-high 35 points. She scored 17 in the first half and 18 in the second.

"It was a fun one to play," she said. "And we had definitely talked about payback."

The Thunderbirds defeated the Patriots 55-53 on Jan. 2 in the final of the Metro holiday tournament, lifting Bellevue West into the No. 1 position in the ratings.

"We don't play teams ranked ahead of us very often," Olsen said. "But tonight we knew that we had to keep scoring."

Millard South shot 68% from the field while Bellevue West shot 56%.

The Patriots extended their home win streak to 56 but Bellevue West made them work for it. The Thunderbirds trailed by 17 points in the third quarter before scoring 38 in the fourth to make it close.

​"We dug ourselves too big of a hole," Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon said. "But I was proud of the way our kids kept fighting."

The Thunderbirds inched within four points with a minute left and within three in the closing seconds. A pair of Khloe Lemon free throws put the game out of reach, though Kenzie Melcher's long 3-pointer at the buzzer made the final 93-91.

Lemon finished with 25 points for Millard South while Mya Babbitt added 24. Adding Olsen's 35, the Patriots' top three scorers accounted for 84 points.

"They came to play tonight," Meyers said. "We knew Bellevue West was good but we need to concentrate more on what we can do better."

Naomi White scored 28 to pace the Thunderbirds, with 26 coming after halftime. Ahnica Russell-Brown chipped in 27 before fouling out with 2.7 seconds left.

Melcher finished with 17 while center Dani Coyer scored 13.

"We knew that we'd get their best shot tonight," Bacon said. "It's not very often that you score 91 points and lose so credit to them for getting the win."

Bellevue West (12-2) ... 11;16;26;38--91

Millard South (12-2) ... 12;22;29;30--93

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 27, Faith Elmore 6, Kenzie Melcher 17, Naomi White 28, Dani Coyer 13.

MS: Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Cora Olsen 35, Mya Babbitt 24, Khloe Lemon 25, Juliana Jones 7