GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bryan forfeits varsity season for third straight year

For the third straight season, Omaha Bryan will be unable to finish the girls basketball varsity season.

"We are trying to break out of this trend," Bryan athletic director Ryan Murtaugh said. COVID, injuries and lack of numbers have been the root causes for the Bears being unable to finish their varsity season.

This year, the Bears will play a junior varsity and reserve schedule only with the hope to be more competitive and retain future players.

“Our general expectation as a coaching staff is to finish the season,” head coach Josh Borm said. “It’s been two years in a row that the Bryan girls program has had to forfeit their season due to lack of participation, so that is our main goal for right now.”

To finish the season, Borm said Bryan needs to be committed and avoid injuries, ineligibility and lack of commitment.

“(Those) have been an Achilles’ heel for the team in the past and has led to terminating seasons in January and being unable to play remaining games,” he said. “This is the biggest item for our girls to be able to overcome, but we do expect to become better basketball players both physically and mentally.”

Borm added that the Bears also aim to become better individuals outside of basketball, highlighting traits of accountability, hard work and integrity as pillars.

Yaz Rocha-Garcia, Dani Blanco and Stephany Hernandez are key returners who have been committed to the gym and emerged as leaders.

Borm expects a host of other Bears to see significant playing time and have a positive impact. However, experience remains the biggest challenge.

“Very few of our girls have played Class A basketball before, which puts us at a disadvantage,” Borm said. “We have been able to recruit girls from other sports to play, so we do have a group of girls with athleticism and conditioning necessary to be successful.”

The Bryan head coach added that basketball skill and IQ are secondary to overall development.