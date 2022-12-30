GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chieftains survive fierce Wildcats rally to advance to Metro semis

Led by the scoring of Jayla Wilson and Mya Skoff, and strong defense, Bellevue East held off a fierce Millard West rally for a 59-56 win in the Metro Holiday quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 30.

Both offenses struggled out of the gate, and the Chieftains led just 11-8 after the first quarter.

In the second, Mya Skoff got things going with a pair of threes and Jayla Wilson nabbed a couple of steals that led to quick buckets to separate from the Wildcats. Skoff and Wilson both finished with at least 20 points each.

“They both can play on the ball off the ball, they both can score it at all three different levels, and also both willing passers,” Bellevue East head coach Brittany Wilson said. “I know Mya had six assists yesterday, Jayla had four or five, and I know Bra’Ni (Jackson) had six, so they share the ball and are very unselfish doing it.”

The Chieftains continued to stretch the advantage, and led 34-26 at the break.

In the third quarter, Wilson picked up where she left off, scoring seven, and was supplemented by Kara Stickland with five as the Chieftains pulled ahead 50-38.

A Wilson three – giving her 23 for the game – gave the Chieftains their biggest lead of the game, but it would also be their last scoring for nearly the remainder of the quarter.

Millard West charged back with a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to two, and after a pair of Skoff free throws converted an and-one with around 30 seconds left to cut Bellevue East’s lead to just 57-56.

Skoff split another pair of free throws, Millard West missed their chance to get a shot off, and after a steal, Skoff split another pair, but it didn’t matter with just one second left on the clock.

The Chieftains held on for a 59-56 win to advance to the Metro semifinals and improve to 7-1.

“Just sticking with it (was the key),” Wilson said. “Defense, I thought we were pretty good overall the entire game. We were fortunate enough to build a pretty good lead. So when the ball was falling for us, we had built a lead and gave us a little bit of space to work with.”

Wilson added that toughness and defense will be the keys for Bellevue East to continue their early success.

The Chieftains will face either Gretna or Millard South at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.