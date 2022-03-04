GIRLS BASKETBALL: First appearance in state championships in 8 years for Bellevue East

Making their first appearance in the NSAA Class A State Championships since 2014, Bellevue East is the No. 6 seed and will play Lincoln High.

The Chieftains won their district final 43-39 in a tense and physical defensive battle against Millard North, and come into their matchup against Lincoln with a record of 19-6 and coefficient of 45.4. The teams last played in 2019, a 56-41 win for the Links.

After their win over Millard North on Tuesday, March 1, senior Riley Jensen, second on the team with 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, said, “No matter the opponent, we just have to do what we do best."

“Even though (making) state is a huge accomplishment and something really exciting, we just have to treat it like any other game and just keep that level head.”

Junior Mya Skoff, leading the team with 17.8 points per game, added: “And just emphasize toughness. That’s what we’ve been focusing on the whole season, just try to out-tough everyone. I feel like since then, we’ve done a really good job, so just keep continuing to do that.”

Head coach Brittany Wilson is especially happy for the players after all the work they’ve put in.

“I’m happy for the kids, really proud of them. They’ve put in a ton of work... what our seniors have gone through to just rebuild our program, so I’m really happy for them.”

Moving into the state championships, Wilson said the mindset has to be “just getting back to work.”

“(We’ll) watch some film and make some adjustments and continue to work at it.”

