GIRLS BASKETBALL: Free throws aplenty for Bellevue East in advance to home district final

BELLEVUE -- From the outset, Bellevue East girls basketball gained an edge at the free throw line and only expanded on the way to a 58-28 win over Omaha Northwest on Saturday night at home.

“A couple of different things,” Chieftains head coach Brittany Wilson answered when asked what led to the free throw advantage. “Defensively, (the Huskies) started out in a 1-3-1. They played a little bit of 2-3, a little bit of man. So we just emphasized paint touches with our bigger kids. And I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

Leading scorer for the Chieftains, junior Mya Skoff, said the interior and free throw difference was because of a game plan and in game adjustments.

“Their bigs are pretty good at blocking shots, so our goal was just to get them in foul trouble and then make our free throws and then once (their bigs) are out, it’s more guard-to-guard and it’s easier to score that way.”

In the first quarter of Saturday’s game, senior Baylee Egan led the early charge with two baskets in the paint to lead the team with four points. At the end of the quarter, the Chieftains held an 11-3 lead over the Huskies.

The Chieftains kept the pedal down in the second quarter and by halftime were ahead 26-8, with Egan leading the way with nine points.

“Our goal was just to keep them under as many points as we could, and in the first half they scored eight points,” Skoff said. “Offensively, we weren’t making as many shots as we wanted, so I think that focusing on defense wins games. So that’s what we try to focus on.”

Senior Riley Jensen (all free throws) joined Skoff with six points in the first half. By the end of the game, the Chieftains had nine different scorers.

“We emphasize numbers don’t matter, winning does,” Wilson said. “They are really unselfish. They’ll find the basketball, find the open player and they do a really good job with that.”

By the time the score reached 41-17 at the end of the third quarter, Egan was up to 10 points and Skoff had 14, with all eight points in the third coming from the free throw line.

In the fourth quarter, Omaha Northwest never got close and Bellevue East ran away with a 30-point win, making 20 free throws in the game, and playing well on the defensive end was Wilson’s biggest takeaway.

“We really focused this week on post defense, ball-screen defense, and then a lot of positioning,” Wilson said. “We play a really good team on Tuesday, so it’s gonna be a big key to hanging in the game.”

Skoff finished with a team-high 16 points, and Wilson was able to rest her starters as the Chieftains advance to the A-7 District final.

“Some of it’s resting, and a lot of it too is we’ve got 14 really good kids and they all work tremendously hard in practice,” Wilson said. “We want to get everybody opportunities to get on the court, and they showed they can get out there and hang with really good teams too. But yeah, it definitely helps to be able to get some of those kids that play heavy minutes a little bit of time off the floor.”

With the win, the Chieftains advance into the A-7 District final, where they will host No. 2 Millard North on Tuesday, who Wilson said they are “very familiar with” as they prepare to play for the fifth time in the last two seasons.

“We’ve layered in some things,” Wilson said. “They’re really tough with their 1-3-1 (defense), got really good length and a lot of kids that contribute, (they) play about 10, 11 kids. We’ll definitely be back in here tomorrow and (watch) film and practice, and same thing Monday and we’ll be ready to go.”

Wilson also said that playing at home in a district final will be “huge.”

“I talked to them about that in the locker room. It’s been close to 10 years that Bellevue East to host. This is our first year having seniors, and when they were freshmen, that was a little rough, and then sophomores that got a little better. Last year, we got ourselves to a district final on the road. To be able to do it at home is a huge accomplishment for them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.