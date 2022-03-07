GIRLS BASKETBALL: Game-ending run sinks Bellevue East in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN -- Facing Lincoln High in their first state tournament appearance since 2014, Bellevue East girls basketball gave up a 12-0 run to end the game and fell short 52-41 in the quarterfinals on Monday.

"We struggled a little bit scoring it, just settling into things tonight," Chieftains head coach Brittany Wilson said. "I thought defensively we did enough but didn't put the ball in the basket."

For the first quarter and much of the second, the Links and Chieftains went back and forth, with Lincoln holding a 13-12 lead after one. In the opening quarter, the Links production came from three-point range (three made shots), while the Chieftains got their work done in the paint.

Midway through the second quarter, though, the Links pushed their advantage and led 24-18 when they called timeout with 2:21 left in the first half. In the last two minutes, the Chieftains hung around and went into the break trailing 27-22, even while shooting just 2-7 from the free throw line.

"We were still competing, though," Wilson said. "Once we settled in... definitely helped us make a run at it in the fourth.

Senior Riley Jensen led the way with 12 points, and junior Mya Skoff added eight to make up nearly all the Chieftains’ scoring. Senior Baylee Egan had the other two.

In the third quarter, the Chieftains dialed up the defense, led by sophomore Kara Stricklin.

"She's super skilled," Wilson said. "She works really, really hard at it. She'll be a really big piece for us next year. But main thing, I thought she was just really tough in that third quarter, got a couple of steals, pressured the ball, almost got a couple five-second count. So she's gonna be a big piece (moving forward)."

As the defense improved and free throws started to fall, the Chieftains were able to chip away at the lead and cut the deficit to three several times. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Links led 36-31.

Skoff converted an important three-point play to start the scoring for the Chieftains in the fourth, and Egan grabbed an offensive rebound and put back a layup to trim the deficit to 40-37. Skoff made a pair of free throws and Jensen got a steal and fastbreak layup, and the Chieftains took a 41-40 lead with 4:35 left in the game.

However, from there the Chieftains were completely shut down as the Links went on a 12-0 run to close out the game and come away with an 11-point win to advance to the state semifinals on Wednesday.

For Bellevue East’s seniors, Jensen, Egan, Hattie Baird, Kendall Taylor and Caitlyn Conover, the journey from three wins to eight, and then a district final last year ends in a tough way.

"What they've accomplished this year has been huge," Wilson said. "And now to be able to win (a district final), there's only seven teams that win a district championship, so to get there and to get their team to state is huge for them. Definitely accomplished a lot."

