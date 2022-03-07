GIRLS BASKETBALL: Journey back ends in state quarterfinals for Bellevue West

LINCOLN -- Bellevue West girls basketball journey back to the state tournament comes to a close in the quarterfinals with a 62-43 loss to Millard South on Monday, March 7, ending a turnaround for their seniors.

“I think we’re excited to be here, and they should be,” Thunderbirds head coach Dane Bacon said. “It’s a big moment for our program to get back to the state tournament, (it’s) been five or six years since we've been here. I'm proud of the seniors for stepping up and giving us an opportunity to represent Bellevue West at the state tournament.”

Going up against a tough Patriots team -- 26-0 and No. 1 in the state -- Bacon said the team was afraid of a slow start against the “best offensive team in the state.”

“We knew we had our hands full coming into today and unfortunately we just didn’t make enough shots. And in the game, we didn’t take care of the ball well enough to give ourselves a chance to win it.”

The Thunderbirds opened with a brief burst, making two quick field goals and a free throw to take an early 5-3 lead over the Patriots.

But from there, the Patriots controlled the first half, forcing turnover after turnover and scoring often, frequently on easy drives to the basket. By halftime, the Patriots had outscored the Thunderbirds 28-10 since the early Bellevue West lead, and went into halftime leading 31-15.

“It's tough,” Bacon said. “You go into the game with all the 3-point shooters that they have, you're talking about guarding one-on-one. They spaced the floor well, so there's a lot of gaps and creases and while they're a good shooting team, those guards are big time players and when you have to cover them out to 25 feet, they have a bunch of angles and creases, and unfortunately, we just didn't do a good job keeping the basketball in front of us today.”

The same issues plagued the Thunderbirds in the second half, as they never got closer than within 19 points and the Patriots cruised to a 62-45 win.

After the game, Bacon talked to his team about the journey the team has been on to get to this point.

“We talked about our season being over, but I told them that the positives outweigh the negatives big time with this group,” Bacon said. “These four seniors when they came in, we were 8-15, as sophomores they're 10-14. Last year we go 13-9, and this year, we kind of made (it over) that hump, we got to 18-7, got down to the state tournament, which is all we can ask for and that was kind of our message throughout the year. Just get down there and let's see what happens. And unfortunately today we ran into Millard South.”

The four seniors who played their last game for Bellevue West are Alyssa Fjelstad, Grace Schaefer, Taryn Wharton and Dani Peterson. Peterson scored 12 points for the Thunderbirds in the loss, while Fjelstad, Schaefer and Wharton combined for nine.

Moving into the future, Bacon said he’s excited.

“Obviously we’ve got big shoes to fill with those four seniors that are stepping out. They were huge to our program over the last four years. But at the end of the day, those four seniors have put us in a better place. Our younger players that are now in the program understand the type of work ethic and the mindset that it takes to be a state tournament team. And we hope to instill that into our younger plays and we’re excited about the future. We got some good pieces coming back and we think that they’ll rise to the occasion.”

Two of those players, sophomores Ahnica Russell-Brown and Dani Coyer, combined for 16 points in the loss to Millard South.

