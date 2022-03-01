GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thrilling district final win sends Bellevue East to state for first time since 2014

BELLEVUE -- In the girls A-7 District Final Tuesday night, Bellevue East beat Millard North 43-39 in a thrilling battle to clinch their first appearance at the NSAA State Championships since 2014.

“It’s great. I’m happy for the kids, really proud of them," Chieftains head coach Brittany Wilson said after the home win. "They’ve put in a ton of work. (In a previous interview) we talked a couple of days ago about what our seniors have gone through to rebuild the program, so I’m really happy for them.”

The Chieftains led much of the game, before the Mustangs knocked down a three to take a 36-35 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Bellevue East junior Mya Skoff responded with a three of her own to give the Chieftains a two-point lead with three minutes left.

Two free throws from Skoff answered a Millard North two that tied the game, and after a free throw by the Mustangs, the Chieftains led 40-39 with 1:10 left.

Under defensive pressure, the Chieftains used a couple of timeouts but eventually bled the clock down to 26.8 seconds left when the Mustangs finally fouled, sending Skoff to the line for two more.

The junior knocked down both to finish with a game-high 25 points (three made 3-pointers, 7-9 free throws) and give Bellevue East a 42-39 lead.

“I feel like I started off pretty rocky,” Skoff said. “I airballed my first two shots, but I think once you get into the rhythm of things (it gets better). My teammates’ passes and we all stayed pretty composed the whole game. We made those extra passes that created better shots and I really owe it to all of them for all the points that I scored, because we’re such good passers, we have really good chemistry together, and it just feels easy to score that many points at this point because I have everyone around me.”

Millard North called timeout with 21.8 seconds to draw up a play to tie the game, but the attempt was an airball and freshman Jayla Wilson got past the defense and took more time off the clock.

The freshman was finally fouled with 10.4 seconds, and knocked down one of two to give the Chieftains added security with a four-point lead.

The Mustangs couldn’t answer from there, and the Chieftains advanced to the state championships for the first time in eight years.

As per most finals, both offenses got off to a slow start. Skoff airballed her first two shot attempts before knocking down a corner three.

“I think I was pretty nervous, I had a lot of adrenaline. I feel like it made me a little bit stronger,” Skoff said with a laugh. “But once I got into a rhythm, it was alright. Once I hit that first one I was like, thank goodness that went in, just keep going from here.”

The Chieftains jumped out to 12-6 lead, as Skoff led with five points and Jayla Wilson added four.

“Mya really carried a lot of the offensive load, but credit to a lot of our other kids too,” Brittany Wilson said. “We have a freshman point guard (Jayla Wilson) who really didn’t have a ton of turnovers and got Mya the ball and a lot of really good spots to score it.”

The hosts jumped ahead to an 18-9 lead with 4:36 left in the second quarter, forcing Milard North to call timeout. But in the rest of the second quarter, the Chieftains went cold for long stretches and found themselves ahead just 19-17 at halftime as the Mustangs hit their stride.

In the second quarter, only Skoff (one free throw and a three) and senior Riley Jensen (fastbreak layup, one made free throw) found the bottom of the net. Even with the offensive struggles at times, Brittany Wilson said playing good defense gave them a chance to win.

“Defensively, we talk all the time about, there’s going to be games (when) the ball goes in, and (other games) it doesn’t,” Brittany Wilson said. “But if we can work really hard and show toughness on the defensive end, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win, even when the ball isn’t falling as much as you’d like.”

The third quarter continued to be a tight, physical contest that ended with the Chieftains maintaining a two-point lead, 31-29, heading into the fourth.

“We just really emphasize toughness before the game and at halftime,” Jensen said. “So I just kept that in mind. I know that I’m going to get fouled or bumped a little bit, so I just have to expect that and keep a level head at the free throw line as well, especially in a close game like that.”

When Skoff arrived at Bellevue East and joined Jensen, they were intent on turning the program around and returning to glory.

“I know that we’re both really excited,” Jensen said. “This is something that we’ve both been dreaming about since we were so little, and we came to the program (at) not the best (time)."

Skoff added: “We wanted from right when we walked in the door... we knew with Brittany, we were just gonna have to rebuild and work as hard as we can each practice. I think we all put so much effort into it, it feels so good to be here from last year, we got so close. I think we’ve just taken that next step to get to where we are now.”

For the senior Jensen, it was especially special to finish her home career with a win.

“It’s really nice to have your last game at home (be) a win,” Jensen said. “That’s definitely something that every senior dreams about. Making it to state as a senior, that’s just an indescribable feeling, really.”

State championships will begin at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Monday, March 7.

