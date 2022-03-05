GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunderbirds not fully embracing underdog role against Patriots

“At the end of the day, I’m going to go play basketball and whether they’re calling me an underdog or No. 1 in the state, I’m going to play the same way.”

That’s Bellevue West girls basketball senior Dani Peterson, talking about the Thunderbirds’ position as underdogs against No. 1 Millard South in the quarterfinals of the NSAA Class A State Championships on Monday at 1:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

“I can definitely see where people are coming from,” Peterson added. “But to me, I feel like that means nothing to me... We’re going to go play a better basketball game and whoever wins is the better team. It doesn’t matter what people say about you before and if anything, that’s fuel for us to continue to practice hard at practice. And underdog teams get wins too.”

In a matchup on Dec. 4, 2021, the Thunderbirds were seconds away from being the Patriots only loss (26-0), but lost 57-55 on a buzzer-beating shot by the Patriots junior Khloe Lemon.

“It has been a long time, but it still happened,” Bacon said. “When we played, they ended up making a shot at the buzzer to beat us. We were up one with five seconds left and Khloe Lemon hits a huge shot to beat us. So we’re excited about the opportunity to play them again.”

“For us I think it was, especially in the moment, we all had this realization of ‘We can compete with the (best) teams in the state and we’re no longer one of those teams that are in the middle, we can compete and we can do well against these teams that up there,” Peterson added.

With four players (Lemon, senior Megan Belt, and juniors Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen) averaging at least 11 points per game, the Thunderbirds will have a lot of tough matchups to defend.

“We’re trying to prepare for their shooting,” Bacon said. “Obviously it’s difficult to do, they’re 26-0, they’re a program that’s been there for a long time. We have a lot of respect for what they’re doing, but we’re excited about the opportunity to get another crack at them in a big tournament.”

Peterson added that their strengths are their physicality and pressure on guards, but don’t have a size advantage against players like Coyer. Both Peterson and Wharton said the team needs to cut down on turnovers after giving up the ball 20 times in the last matchup.

For Wharton, the underdog role is “a double-edged sword,” something that they both embrace and turn away from.

“We technically don’t really have anything to lose, because not many people thought we were gonna get this far into the postseason,” Wharton said. “But at the same time, we knew what we were capable of, and we want to make a run. So it’s kind of a double-edged sword, we don’t want to be happy to (just) be at state, we want people to take us seriously and to get the respect that West has been lacking in the past few years.”

The Thunderbirds come into the game with a record of 18-6 and on the back of a 38-36 buzzer-beating win over Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.

“Pius did a really good job defensively, we struggled the entire night scoring,” head coach Dane Bacon said. “We did a really good job defensively as well.”

At the start of the fourth quarter of the district final, the Thunderbirds trailed by nine, but after making a couple of subs to add athleticism, the pressure made a difference.

“I thought that our pressure did a really good job generating some easy baskets for us when we were struggling offensively,” Bacon said.

After tying the game with about 90 seconds left, the Thunderbirds stuck with Pius and Bacon made an important substitution with 1.5 seconds left.

“We put in (sophomore) Dani Coyer, who we thought was a little bit bigger and stronger. And we had (sophomore) Ahnica Russell-Brown take it out because Ahnica was making some plays for us, and they ended up connecting and Dani made a big shot.”

Another Dani who has stepped up for the Thunderbirds is Peterson, though she was limited to just four points and five rebounds against Pius. Throughout the season, Peterson is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

As a senior, Peterson said she feels “a ton of pressure,” as every game in the district and state tournaments is her “last chance (to) win or go home, or your season’s done for your high school.” But she also said her self-assurance from putting in “more work than anyone in the district” prepared her for the team’s scrappy district final win.

“(Making state) was the last thing on our check-off list,” Peterson said. “We were the beginning of a culture change (my) freshman year. We came in and we were trying to change the culture and how we operated as a team.

“Trying to get players to work hard and shoot after practices and do extra things to want to work hard and get better as a player and not just for your individuals goals but also for the team. We were kind of the start of that, and to finally pay off and make it and to have all that hard work finally pay off and make it to the ‘big state game’ as we always called it, was pretty amazing.”

“Dani Peterson, I bet she’s worked out, no joke, 300 days in a row from when the season ended until now,” Bacon said. “She’s just been in the gym, working really hard. She’s given herself an opportunity to play at the next level at Morningside.”

Alongside Dani are two fellow seniors, leading scorer Tayrn Wharton (13.5 points per game) and leading rebounder Grace Schaefer (10.8 rebounds per game). Wharton has overcome expectations by simply playing after tearing her Achilles last April.

“It does not physically impact my performance but has caused me to appreciate every opportunity I get to do what I love,” Wharton said. “It has definitely taught me not to take playing the game of basketball for granted.”

“The fact that she’s back and playing is remarkable in itself,” Bacon said. “We have a shooting machine in our gym, and she’s made over 20,000 shots in the offseason the past four years. So it’s just a testament to her work ethic.

“Both of those kids (Peterson and Wharton), the two things stand out is the work ethic. They work really hard, they practice really hard, and it’s not a surprise that they’re both going to play at the next level...”

“Grace Schaefer’s tall, long, and she plays really, really hard. When she was younger, freshman, sophomore years, we talked to her about some of the impacts that she was able to have rebounding the basketball, and she’s really taken that to heart, and she’s got a bunch of rebound records.”

As seniors, the expectation would be for Peterson, Wharton and Schaefer to provide leadership and end at that, but Wharton said it’s a “two-way street” between the veterans and the younger players.

“They always provide us with energy on the bench and getting excited,” Wharton said. “And then we give them stuff to look forward to. Whether it’s showing them what they are able to do, and what they could do when we’re gone. In practice, we all push each other to be the best that we can be.”

“Our team is a really special team in the way we operate and I feel like we put in a lot of work,” Peterson said. “We’ve come really far from where we started and it’s cool to see that as a senior, being part of that cultural change that we’ve had in our program. It’s kind of like me being a coach, I get to watch my players grow and at the end of the day, I get to watch the younger players adapt to the culture that we’ve created and established ourselves... I’m just really self-assured with this program and where it’s going.”

