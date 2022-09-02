GIRLS GOLF: All four Bellevue schools compete in Chieftain Invitational

All four Bellevue schools played in the Chieftain Invitational at Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Thursday.

As the hosts, the Chieftains scored 615 overall, with their best finisher being Ally Cook (130) in 44th place. Burns said she thought the girls viewed the tournament as any other, and they didn't see as much of her and assistant coach Leland Johnson.

"Overall, our girls are improving everyday and we are very proud of them on how they are trying to learn the sport of golf," Chieftains head coach Nicole Burns said. "Golf is very tough and to have just picked up clubs three weeks ago and then play with some of these experienced golfers shows a lot of grit. We strive to have fun and enjoy what we are doing on the course right now."

Burns added that the group of girls "get along well," and support each other and continue to improve. Cook has been the player who stands out.

"Ally Cook has been working on setting goals and she is reaching them," Burns said. "She has already brought 30 strokes off of her 18-hole round from the first tournament."

Omaha Bryan came into the invitational after finishing third in their invitational Tuesday. Head coach Mary Buresh said the high finish was “very gratifying.”

“We showed great team unity,” Buresh said. “They represent Bryan well… These are great young ladies even in dilemmas.”

Individually, Cloey Foreman finished second after losing the tiebreaker for first place. Foreman has also been the stand-out player for the Bears, as she finished ninth among Omaha Public Schools in the 9-hole Omaha Central invitational. Foreman (134) finished 49th on Thursday.

Buresh said she is happy to coach “wonderful young ladies” who she expects to be life-long golfers.

East’s crosstown rivals, the West Thunderbirds, scored 534 on Thursday, finishing in 11th. Head coach Rick Mintken said the Thunderbirds are playing better golf earlier in the year than in the past.

“We have had scores in the 90s and low 100s, which for us, is really good,” Mintken said. “Not having huge numbers on holes has helped our scores out a lot. I think our short game as a whole has gotten better, chipping it closer, limiting 3 putts. Those things will always help cut down on some strokes.”

Mintken said that senior Grace Merkle has had a “great start” to the season, and he hopes she can continue and qualify for state.

With seven or eight players that can play varsity golf, Mintken said competition will be good for the Thunderbirds as they compete for district spots.

“I think some things we need to improve on is being more consistent with our ball striking,” he said. “Limiting the shots that go 10 yards instead of 110 yards. Learning how to play smarter golf and putting ourselves in the best position we can to make the lowest score possible.”

On Thursday, Faith Proskel (107) and Megan Klone (109) finished 22nd and 23rd overall. Haley Reineke finished 32nd with 118 strokes.

The final Bellevue team competing in the Chieftain Invitational, Gross Catholic, has an “all-new team” but has gone from just three golfers last year to 12.

Although five golfers have never played, Cougars head coach Wayne Wilson said the unity of the team and how they’ve meshed has helped early in the season.

“They’re a great group,” Wilson said. “They’re the most eager I’ve coached in my 15 years.”

Of those players, seniors Cece Cronin and Lucy Venegas have stood out for Wilson. Venegas earned an 18th place finish on Thursday with a 105.