GIRLS GOLF: Bellevue West expects better with core of returning players

Bellevue West girls golf expects to be better this year with a good core of returning players.

“I would expect us to be better than we have the last couple of years,” Thunderbirds head coach Rick Mintken said. “(We) have a good core of returning players with experience and have put some time in over the summer to get better. I would like to see one of my players qualify for state via the individual differential.”

Seniors Grace Merkle and Faith Proskel -- along with juniors Braylen Hurley, Megan Klone and Brooke Kieser -- return with varsity experience this fall. The Thunderbirds also have some new faces that could see some playing time in varsity meets.

“I would like the team just to be more consistent in their play,” Mintken said. “I’m hoping we have some scores below 440 and would like to see our girls break 100 (individually) a few more times this year.”

The Thunderbirds will need to be mentally tough to reach those goals.

“Being mentally tough is something I want to stress early in the golf season,” Mintken said. “Having the proper expectations. You are not going to hit every shot perfectly. But (we need) to stay present and focus on the next shot.”

Bellevue West will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 18, in the Papillion-La Vista invite at Miracle Hills Golf Course.