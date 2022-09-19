GIRLS GOLF: Bellevue West hosts invitational at Willow Lakes

Bellevue West hosted an invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
The Thunderbirds earned had just three individual golfers and did not place in the team finish. Of the individuals, Grace Merkle had the best score (97 strokes, t-16th overall). Faith Proskel (119) and Braylen Hurley (142) were the other Thunderbird golfers.
Bellevue East also competed, scoring 564 among four golfers.
Next up, the Thunderbirds will play in back-to-back days at Elmwood Golf Course, first in the Westside Invitational on Monday, Sept. 26, and then the Metro Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Bellevue West junior Megan Klone putts on the 16th hole during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Bellevue West junior Brooke Kieser on the backswing at the 17th hole during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18. Bellevue West opened the season with an 11th place finish in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Bellevue West junior Megan Klone drives on No. 17 during the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hill Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Bellevue West golfer Faith Proskel hits from the No. 5 hole at Tara Hills Golf Course during the Chieftain Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Faith Proskel of Bellevue West chips from the bunker on hole No. 4 at Tara Hills Golf Course during the Chieftain Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Thunderbird junior Braylen Hurley swings from the fairway during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Thunderbird senior Grace Merkle hits from the rough during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Thunderbird senior Faith Proskel putts from just off the green during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.