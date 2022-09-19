GIRLS GOLF: Bellevue West hosts invitational at Willow Lakes

Bellevue West hosted an invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.

The Thunderbirds earned had just three individual golfers and did not place in the team finish. Of the individuals, Grace Merkle had the best score (97 strokes, t-16th overall). Faith Proskel (119) and Braylen Hurley (142) were the other Thunderbird golfers.

Bellevue East also competed, scoring 564 among four golfers.

Next up, the Thunderbirds will play in back-to-back days at Elmwood Golf Course, first in the Westside Invitational on Monday, Sept. 26, and then the Metro Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27.