GIRLS SOCCER: 2022 season review for Bellevue teams

For the four schools in Bellevue, 2022 was a season of growth but little in the way of tangible results.

Bellevue East

The Chieftains finished the season 7-9, a small step back from a 10-7 record in 2021. Head coach Nate Frankman was impressed by his team's season, which ended with a 4-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista in the district semifinals on April 30.

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

We had a great group of seniors this year. We had eight of them that played the majority of our minutes. The contributions from some of our underclassmen were impressive as well. Offensively, Layla Vazquez led us in scoring with 13 goals. Other offensive players Faith Tyner, Marissa Kelly, and Alyssa Brandes helped us out a lot as well. Defensively, Riley Jensen, Autumn Dymek-Cervantes, Sydey McManigal, and Laine Michael helped us as well as goalkeeper Baylee Egan. We had a pretty good defensive record only allowing 25 goals this year. We also had some key contributions from seniors Mara Parker and Catie Conover as well as sophomore Kaylee Senior. I look forward to working with our returning group for next year.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

As a whole, our team was impressive throughout the season with their work ethic and ability to play multiple positions. We fought some injuries and every girl was able to step up when called upon. We had some tough results at the start of the year that did not go our way but we battled through and had some great results through the middle part of the season. The high school soccer schedule is so congested with games. I was impressed with the mental and physical strength from a lot of our girls and their ability to play so many minutes in a short amount of time.

Bellevue West

The Thunderbirds finished the season 5-11, identical to their record last year.

A strong defensive performance at Gretna, eventual state champions, on April 18. Although it ended in a 2-0 loss, Thunderbirds head coach Tobi Maertzke credited his team for being prepared.

“It came down to the girls just being up for the challenge, for a good fight,” he said. “I think we played very organized, made a couple of shifts towards our shape, and I think that really helped us tonight.”

Omaha Bryan

The Bears finished the season with a record of 5-11, an improvement by one win from last year's finish.

Omaha Gross Catholic

The Cougars suffered a regression in 2022, dropping from 8-8 to just 3-12 this year. Wins came against Conestoga and South Sioux City (twice).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.