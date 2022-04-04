GIRLS SOCCER: Bellevue East thrashes Bryan in mercy-rule win

Bellevue East goes into the Metro Tournament with a lot of goal-scoring momentum after a 10-0 win on the road against Omaha Bryan ended with a goal in the 78th minute on Monday.

Chieftains head coach Nate Frankman said the team got off to a slow start, but once they started, there was no stopping them.

Senior Layla Vazquez got the scoring started in the 14th minute with an excellent solo effort with "good footwork" credited by senior teammate Riley Jensen to give the Chieftains a 1-0 lead.

Junior Alyssa Brandes followed less than a minute later with a lofted shot over Bears senior goalkeeper Ximena Morales, who made an error on an attempted long pass to gift-wrap an opportunity to Vazquez in the 33rd minute. Vazquez converted for the third and the Chieftains went into halftime up 3-0.

In the first half, the Chieftains dominated possession and the ball was rarely in their defensive half of the field, but could have had more if not for several offside calls. The calls carried over to the second half, but the Chieftains were able to adjust.

"The way that we play, we really try to play the ball ahead and through," Jensen said. "So we can run to them because we have some really fast forwards. To adjust, we just had to play the feet and connect more and do combination play just to live with offsides."

Brandes scored her second and was assisted by one of those through passes from senior Mara Parker, and Jensen added her first and second goals within three minutes, as the Chieftains stormed ahead to a 6-0 lead in the 57th minute.

"It's nice (to score twice)," Jensen said. "I definitely owe it to my teammates for giving me really good balls... Everybody got to score so it was really nice and everyone's really happy for each other."

On her second, Jensen was assisted by senior Faith Tyner, who scored the Chieftains eighth goal after a connection between juniors Lara Arnold and Emma Eltiste was the seventh.

"Faith is very, very fast," Jensen said. "She definitely has her speed to her advantage. And Layla, she has very good footwork and she's a very good passer as well, so that's good. And Alyssa, she's also such a hard worker, runs very fast as well, so that's just something that helps them score with the ball."

Parker scored the ninth on a cross from Brandes, and senior Marissa Kelly put the game away with around 90 seconds left to play.

"First half started off kind of slow, but we really sorted it out in the second half," Frankman said. "And a lot of people got on the scoreboard today, which is really nice and really unselfish play from everybody."

With the win, the Chieftains improve to 3-4 after a difficult start to the season with losses against Millard West, Omaha Duchesne, Papio South and Gretna (combined 22-5 as of Monday night).

"If you look at our schedule from the beginning of the season, we're playing four or five top-10 teams in the state," Frankman said. "(That) challenged us early. It's kind of lightening up now, but the adversity that our team faced with some injuries, and a couple girls missing various things, but now we've shown strength and to come out with a result like today, it's really reassuring for us."

Now, the Chieftains move into the Metro Tournament, where they will face Papio South again (3-0 loss at home on March 25).

"Even if we're playing against a team like Gretna... we never let that knock our confidence," Jensen said. "If we're a goal down, we never let that knock our confidence, always work hard, no matter the score."

In their previous game against the Titans, the score was tied at halftime and after a penalty call that was questionable to Frankman, who said there's "not an easy night" in the Metro Tournament.

"It should be fun and you'd rather play against some of the big dogs now and prove your stuff, so I'm excited for it for sure," Frankman said.

He also added that the Chieftains will continue to push bodies forward.

"If you sit in and defend, you're eventually going to get exposed," Frankman said. "So forcing the issue, we're talented enough at all 11 posts and we got people that can come off the bench that I trust... we can hang with some of the best in the state and not get too worried about getting exposed."

The Chieftains will travel to Papio South to face the Titans at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

