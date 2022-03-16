GIRLS SOCCER: Bellevue teams look to compete and improve this year

Girls soccer in Bellevue had some ups and downs in 2021, with the East Chieftains finishing 10-7 and the West Thunderbirds 5-11. This year, both teams look to compete at a high level and improve.

For head coach Nathan Frankman and the Chieftains, improvement is the goal in 2022.

“As a team we look to improve off of last year,” Frankman said. “We are hopeful to get back into a district final this year. We have depth and great leadership that will help us late into the season. Once you get into a district final, really anything can happen. We would obviously love to take that extra step and get into the state tournament this year.”

The tough competition of the Metro Conference, loaded with talent, and the loss of scoring production from last year will be a challenge for the Chieftains, but they reload with a “great core of players” with experience who know “what it is like to be competitive in the Metro,” Frankman said.

The leadership of seven returning seniors and nine of 11 starters will be a strength for the district runners-up last year.

“Our team will show a lot of toughness,” Frankman said. “We have a lot of multi-sport kids who love to compete and I think that will show. Having experience is huge especially as the season goes on. The games come quickly and it is important to stay motivated late into the season as games seem to be every few days.”

With several players committed to play college soccer, Maya Parker and Faith Tyner lead the way in the midfield and are committed to the University of Sioux Falls and Newman University, respectively. On defense, two basketball players, seniors Riley Jensen and Baylee Egan (goalkeeper), are key for Frankman.

“Baylee has been goalkeeper for us the last few years and it is always nice to have someone who you can rely on between the posts,” Frankman said. “Riley has been reliable for us in the back as well.”

In attack, Layla Vasquez (committed to Bellevue University) “will look to be dangerous.”

“We are hoping for contributions from all of our seniors, as well as some underclassmen that will step up and have an opportunity to play some big minutes for us,” Frankman said.

The Chieftains’ season will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 in the Chieftain Invitational (though games will be played at Bellevue West) against Papio South. Depending on their result, the Chieftains will then face either the loser (at 1 p.m.) or the winner (at 3 p.m.) of the game between Kearney and Lincoln High.

From Bellevue West, head coach Tobias Maertzke aims to lead a turnaround.

“One of the main expectations is to compete at a high level in practices and games, while trying to turn around the close results from last year and integrating the players who are new to the program,” Maertzke said. “One of the main challenges will be to create the team bond within a short period of time from the first day of tryouts to the first game of the season. We’re also challenging our players to close the gap on the games that were close but didn’t go in our favor last year.”

The Thunderbirds will benefit from an experienced group of players and “quite a few seniors” who can lead the younger players.

Kimmee Davenport, committed to Nebraska Wesleyan, and Alyssa Fjelstad, a three-time team captain, lead the way for the Thunderbirds, but that’s not where the focus is for Maertzke.

“While we have some great individual players, the focus will be on the group and the team as a unit.”

The Thunderbirds’ season will begin against Papio South on Thursday, March 17 at 4 p.m. in Bellevue.

The other schools in Bellevue are Omaha Bryan (4-11 in 2021), and Gross Catholic (8-8). Bryan opens by hosting an invitational on Friday and Saturday with Concordia, Fremont and Norfolk Catholic, while Gross hosts Omaha Duchesne at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Coaches from both schools could not be reached for comment.

