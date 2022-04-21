GIRLS SOCCER: Bellevue West loses second straight to a defending state champion

Two days after losing to Class A defending champions Gretna, Bellevue West fell 4-0 to Class B defending champions Skutt Catholic on Wednesday at home.

"I just told the girls, I don't think we could generate quite the energy we had on Monday against Gretna where we got a really good result," Thunderbirds head coach Tobi Maertzke said, referring to the team's hard-fought 2-0 loss, when they held the Dragons to just one goal until the final minutes. "Tonight, (we were) good and organized, but not the same energy to defend. And (Skutt) are obviously a good team too.

Maertzke said the team's lack of energy could be due to a tough game two days ago, but the more likely reasons are inconsistency and injuries.

"Coming to the end of the season, (we're) maybe a little bit leggy, a couple of injuries that we've had, slimmer roster, but I think energy and commitment is still a requirement that we all need to have going into the next couple of games."

Going into the final stretch of the season, the Thunderbirds will need to recover from a game where they allowed two set piece goals (penalty and free kick) and two from open play.

"Don't commit that foul," Maertzke said about the foul that led the free kick that was hit "really well. But don't get into those situations, and then defending set pieces... penalties are tough, but corner kicks, anything like that comes back down to energy. That's where we were lacking a little bit today."

In attack, the Thunderbirds rarely possessed the ball in the attacking third or created any good chances, which Maertzke attributed to a Skutt defense that played "really, really well."

"Fast, pacey in the back, very composed on the ball, so it's tough," he said. "We didn't quite get to settling the ball and give the whole unit a chance to move up (the field) as a team."

The Thunderbirds (4-8) next play in a doubleheader on Saturday against Jefferson at 8 a.m. and Waukee at 11:30 a.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.