GIRLS SOCCER: Chieftains 'can never fault effort' as season ends

PAPILLION -- After a 4-0 loss to Papio in the A-2 District Semifinals, Bellevue East head coach Nate Frankman said the team's effort was not at fault.

"I told our team, today and all year, we can never fault our effort," Frankman said. "Our team always plays 100 percent, and I think all the coaches around the state have told me that our team just plays hard."

The Monarchs and Chieftains had faced off in Bellevue on Wednesday, April 27 for the Chieftains' senior day, and the Monarchs won 3-1 in a game where the Chieftains didn't want to "show our hand too much."

"But you want to compete," he said. "(It's) always tough to play somebody back-to-back, but they're extremely talented and fantastic team."

On Wednesday, the Chieftains recognized "fantastic" seniors Baylee Egan, Faith Tyner, Caitlyn Conover, Autumn Dymek-Cervantes, Layla Vasquez, Mara Parker, Marissa Kelly and Riley Jensen.

"They've been playing together for a long time, and obviously this year didn't quite end up how we wanted it to, but coaching them and having that group with their senior leadership coming in as a first-year head coach made it extremely easy," Frankman said. "I could ask them to do something and they would say yes, absolutely. You tell them to jump, they say how high kind of thing. They're a great group and we're gonna miss them a lot and a lot of the girls are gonna miss them as well."

Just four minutes into Saturday's game, Schmidt received a pass from freshman Izzy Ashby and cut through the Chieftains defense for a goal and an early lead.

Ten minutes later, Bellevue East goalkeeper Baylee Egan attempted to come out for a clearance against Papio senior Mia Kovy, but was caught way off her line. Sophomore Maggie Turner pounced on the opportunity and passed through to Schmidt, who finished with a soft shot into the bottom left corner for a 2-0 lead.

"We were just connecting really well," Schmidt said. "I'm really surprised I actually finished the first one because I had a terrible touch, but everything went well for us today."

The goals continued in the second half for the Monarchs, and both were finished by Hammers on passes from senior Amber Arnold.

"Amber just played a really good ball, like right to me," Hammers said.

The first one came from open play on a pass along the end line, and with just under nine minutes left, an Arnold corner was headed home by Hammers to make it a 4-0 lead for the Monarchs.

With the loss, the Chieftains season comes to a close, but Frankman is "extremely proud" of the team.

"I've got a great group," he said. "Eight seniors, they all worked hard and are great leaders. I can't ever fault our team for effort. I keep saying (that), but really our team went out and played hard and played together. It was a fantastic team this year. As a first-year coach, it's a really cool experience."

