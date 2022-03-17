GIRLS SOCCER: Madden masterful as Papio South dominates Bellevue West in season opener

Facing off in the girls soccer season opener, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans dominated possession and routed the Bellevue West Thunderbirds 5-0 on Thursday in Bellevue.

Right from the start, the Titans were holding the ball and scoring goals, with a pair being scored by seniors Dylann Ehegartner and Margaret Madden within the first 15 minutes. Ehegartner answered a cross from Madden into the box with her right foot, and Madden got to a through ball from Savanna Solomon.

“I know Sav, she’s really good at dishing me out those little through balls,” Madden said. “So I trusted her and I tried to stay onside and push the defense out of her way and drag them with me to get that opening, and she gave me the perfect ball and all I had to do was finish.”

Madden, playing in her first game for the Titans after running track for three years (though she does have plenty of experience playing club soccer), said her first goal was the “perfect setup.” Shortly after halftime in the 47th minute, Madden scored again by chipping the goalkeeper after a long pass to give the Titans a 3-0 lead.

“That one really long ball came in and all I had to do was one-touch it in,” Madden said. “All of my balls were perfect assists from my players and I just really had to tap it in.”

For Madden, playing in her first game for the Titans made her “a little nervous,” but practices have helped prepare her.

“Through the practices we’ve had and from me getting to know the team, they’re so open to me,” Madden said. “They were really welcoming, and our cohesion when we started playing and I felt a lot better as the game went on.”

Throughout the match, the Titans were able to control possession and dominate the game, which head coach Jake Watson attributes to the team experience together.

“We have a lot of juniors and seniors on the team that have played together,” Watson said. “So we felt like we had the advantage of being comfortable early in the season. And with that against the talented Bellevue West roster, we knew that if we could maintain possession, we might be able to frustrate the opponent a little bit, I think early that helped out.”

That possession led to two more goals, though between the fourth and fifth Titans senior goalkeeper Jenasy Schultz had to make a phenomenal save diving back towards the goal after a shot caught her off her line and sailed over her head. Schultz scrambled back and kept the clean sheet alive.

“I think you saw the wonderful save from our keeper that that definitely maintained the clean sheet,” Watson said. “But for the majority of the game, the luxury of having players that have been here before, they never had the moment of panic, they kept the ball moving around, didn’t allow the other team to get back into formation

"... I think our midfield truly made the difference here. The midfield connected from both sidelines and made the correct angles to support.”

Next up for Papio South is Millard South on the road on Monday at 7:15 p.m., while the Thunderbirds will look to bounce back on Monday at 7 p.m. on the road against Elkhorn South.

