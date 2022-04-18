GIRLS SOCCER: Organized and disciplined Bellevue West defense limits Gretna in 2-0 loss

GRETNA -- Though the final scoreline was a 2-0 loss on Monday, the Bellevue West defense played strong defense throughout against one of the most free-scoring teams in Class A.

Celebrating their senior night, the defending state champion Gretna Dragons were on the front foot throughout Monday's game but struggled to be clinical in the attacking third. Thunderbirds head coach Tobi Maertzke credited his team for being prepared.

"It came down to the girls just being up for the challenge, for a good fight," he said. "I think we played very organized, made a couple of shifts towards our shape, and I think that really helped us tonight."

Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison also credited the Thunderbirds for their the challenges they presented his team.

"They were organized and their discipline (was a challenge)," Hutchison said. "They're one of the more organized defenses that we've seen all year, and it's very obvious that the coaching staff gave a good game plan and the girls believed in it."

However, for all their efforts, Gretna senior Savannah Andrews found the net in the sixth minute, and junior Ava Makovicka put the game away with just over a minute left.

Nonetheless, Maertzke found positive takeaways heading into their next challenge.

"The way we did defend, the way we did fight, I think that says a lot about the group," he said. "Coming into here knowing that there's going to be a tough game, it's senior night here... stepping on their toes a little bit.

Maertzke also said that breakaway chances that weren't played "as well as we could have" came down to being tired towards the end from all the running on defense, but was "very proud of the group."

Next up, the Thunderbirds (4-7) will host Class B defending champions Skutt Catholic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

