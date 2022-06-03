GIRLS TENNIS: Bellevue East, Omaha Bryan improve during spring season

Both Bellevue East and Omaha Bryan showed improvement by the end of the girls tennis season.

Bellevue East

What players stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides?

"Jillian Weber, started off in our 2 doubles division going 5-8 until moved to the 2 singles position," head coach Krista Tew said. "Weber battled at the Metro Conference tournament; losing to Gretna's Kylee Stewart-Dauner (6 Seed) in a three set heartbreaker in the opening round. She then went 2-1 in the consolation bracket losing in the semis. At the State Tennis Tournament she upset Westside's Caroline Krehbiel (16 Seed) in three sets 4-6, 6-2 , (10-4) , then fell 1-6, 1-6 to the eventual State Champion from Lincoln Southeast. She earned Bellevue East their only points in the State Tournament.

"Christina Carozza, competed all season in our 1 doubles division with a number of different partners. Carozza and partner Lilly Gulley finished the season off with a record of 12-13. Carozza was a key player as she was our main leadership on the team, setting the high standards that are expected from our team.

"Karli Goodall, started our season in the bottom part of our Varsity squad. She put in the work on the court to strengthen her skills and pushed herself to be aggressive. She earned her spot in the 2 doubles division where her and her partner Rylee Craig finished with a record of 7-10. In the Metro Conference they went 3-2 losing in the Consolation Championship Match. At the State Tournament they took the 14 Seed (Lincoln North Star, who finished 7th) to a third set but eventually losing 0-6, 4-6, (6-10)."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"Bellevue East had eight players on varsity this season, which allowed us to move players around to see what the best fit for each division was," Tew said. "I would say being able to get Jillian Weber an opportunity to showcase her singles skills was the biggest (and) most important improvement on the season and will set us up for more success for next season."

Omaha Bryan

First, what players stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

"The player that made the largest improvement this year was Maddie Brown, number one doubles player," head coach Ricardo Hernandez said. "Last year she didn't make the tournament team, but this year she showed great improvement in her groundstroke and serving technique. Another player that improved greatly was junior, Raquel Burton. She played in the number one singles position and finished with a winning record (21-8). She received a seed in the Metro Tournament as well as the State Tournament. She works extremely hard and always has an eye on the next element she wants to improve in her game to help her get to the next level."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"The biggest improvement in our team was in total experience," Hernandez said. "Our varsity team was comprised of 9 members, 8 of which had varsity experience. Another improvement was that we had two JV players who got varsity letters and competed well at the varsity level when they were called upon to play."

Coaches from Bellevue West and Omaha Gross Catholic could not be reached for comment.

