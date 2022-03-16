GIRLS TENNIS: Previewing the season ahead in Bellevue

Bellevue WestCoach Tommy Harris said in his 10 years of coaching at Bellevue West no year has been quite like this one.

“I have two seniors and that’s definitely not typical and I have three girls that played on my varsity team of some sort last season,” Harris said.

Harris said he plans to pull freshmen up to the varsity squad this year as well.

“They’re gonna be freshmen that don’t really have a background in tennis either,” Harris said. “Just kind of athletic freshmen that are coming out for the first time this year and it’s going to be a lot of new faces.”

The number one challenge facing the Thunderbirds will be the lack of experience.

“We just don’t have it right now and the fact that the beginning of our season has felt so condensed,” Harris said. “We had one week of great weather, which was awesome, but since then we’ve kind of lost court time.”

One player to watch out for will be CJ Jocson at the No. 2 singles spot.

“We’re hoping that’s going to be kind of one of our highlights is that two singles spot but she very well could move up to our No. 1 spot,” Harris said.

The Thunderbirds start the year on March 22 in a away dual against Omaha Central.

Bellevue EastThe girls tennis squad will have a lot of new faces this year with just three varsity players in Claire Peoples (No. 1 singles), Christina Carozza (No. 2 doubles) and Morgan Blaha (No. 2 singles).

Peoples, a junior, should have a solid year, as last year was for her to get a taste of what to expect at No. 1 singles, coach Krista Tew said. And sophomore Morgan Blaha has improved her skill set going into her second year and could surprise a handful of opponents.

The biggest challenge for the Chieftains this year will be the fact they are so green. The team lost five seniors to graduation last year and will have a good amount of new faces on varsity.

“The girls are ready to push themselves against some tough competition, but until they get a taste of the difference between the level of play at the junior varsity and varsity levels it could be an uphill start to the season,” Tew said.

Bellevue East will have its first event of the year on March 22 at home against Omaha North.

Omaha BryanThe Omaha Bryan girls tennis team will have plenty of experience heading into the 2022 season. They will have six returning starters, five seniors and one junior. Two former junior varsity players, senior Jazmin Regalado and junior Haley Rodriguez, will also be on the varsity squad this year.

Two standout players for the Bryan Bears should number one singles player, junior Raquel Burton and number two singles player, senior Amber Roth. Coach Ricardo Hernandez said the two have been working hard on their game in the offseason.

The Bryan Bears will kick things off in a away dual against Gretna on March 22.

Gross CatholicThe Gross Catholic girls tennis team will have three returning varsity starters for the 2022 season.

Seniors Megan Le and Leia Groski are the number one doubles. Sophomore Grace Riha who played number two singles last year will be number two doubles with her cousin McKenzie Hughes.

Coach Tristen Riha said the cousin duo will be a great doubles team to watch with a lot of good team chemistry.

“We have some new young first year players that have a lot of potential and I am looking forward to watching them grow as players,” Riha said.

Gross Catholic will start things off on March 24 at Blair High School.

