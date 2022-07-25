Granada Parkway closes at 36th Street

Granada Parkway is closed to traffic at 36th Street starting Monday.

The parkway is just north of Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church and connects to the Bellevue Hills Apartments.

The closure is part of the 36th Street project, according to a news release from the City of Bellevue. The closure is anticipated to last into the fall.

Work continues on the corridor project, designed improve local traffic operations along 36th Street between Bline Avenue and Platteview Road. The work is intended to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of existing traffic, and accommodate future traffic volumes and travel demands.

The first phase of the street widening project covers Bline Avenue to Sheridan Road. The second phase runs from Sheridan Road to Platteview Road.

Find more information on the project at bellevue36thstreet.com.