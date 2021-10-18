Grants available for area STEM teachers

The Greater Omaha Chapter Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) is accepting applications for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) grants. These grants will be awarded to middle and high school STEM teachers to be used for supplies and/or equipment to help bolster learning in the classroom.

To aid its efforts, the Greater Omaha Chapter AFCEA recently received a donation for $2,000 from the La Vista Community Foundation. These funds are dedicated to funding STEM Teaching Grants focused in the La Vista school system. To clarify, these submissions must be made for an educator in a La Vista public or private school to be able to earn this award, but the AFCEA plans to offer additional awards to other schools in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa.

Applications will be accepted through close of business Nov. 12. Nominations are to be made online by visiting omaha.afceachapters.org/stem-grants. Teachers may self-submit or a nomination package for a noteworthy STEM teacher. may be made on their behalf AFCEA asks that submission packages be thorough, as they will be evaluated against competing STEM teachers.

For more information, please contact Janel Nelson, VP of Academics, at academic@omaha.afceachapters.org.