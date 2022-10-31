Grants to Bellevue middle schools encourage eighth graders to visit colleges

Two Bellevue middle schools received $850 awards to promote college visits for eighth graders.

Mission Middle School and Bryan Middle School both were among 70 Nebraska schools receiving funds from the EducationQuest Foundation to support campus visits and related activities aimed to get students on the path to attending college, according to a news release.

EducationQuest awarded $45,000 in total this year and has given about $345,000 in eighth grade grants since the program started in 2011. The program is one of several EducationQuest provides to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.

“When younger students visit a college campus, they can see first-hand the opportunities they have by pursuing higher education," said EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller. "We want this experience to motivate them to take the necessary steps to make a college dream a reality.”