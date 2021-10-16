 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce to host Mayors’ Forum
0 comments

Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce to host Mayors’ Forum

{{featured_button_text}}

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Mayors’ Forum on Oct. 28 at the Beardmore Event Center, 3750 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

The Mayors’ Forum is a public event dedicated to sharing city updates and happenings that impact the wider Bellevue-Offutt area. This year’s event will feature a breakfast buffet, mayoral updates and time for a question and answer session at the end of the event.

The following mayors will be in attendance:

• Mayor Rusty Hike of Bellevue.

• Mayor Mike Evans of Gretna.

• Mayor Douglas Kindig of La Vista.

• Mayor David Black of Papillion.

• Mayor Paul Lambert of Plattsmouth.

• Mayor Donald Groesser of Ralston.

• Mayor Robert Roseland of Springfield.

The chamber still has sponsorships available and more information about those opportunities can be found by visiting bellevuenebraska.com.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $25. The price is the same for both chamber members and the public.

Tickets can be purchased through bellevuenebraska.com or by calling the chamber at 402-898-3000. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert