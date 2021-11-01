Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce to host Nebraska’s official Veterans Parade

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce will host Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade on, Nov. 6, in Olde Towne Bellevue.

The Veterans Parade is a long-standing tradition that returns after a 2020 break due to COVID-19, to honor our men and women in uniform.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with an RC -- 135 flyover by the 55th Wing. More than fifty local companies, organizations, veterans’ groups, and schools are expected to participate.

The grand marshal will be Major General Michael S. Kudlacz and the parade will also feature a local hometown hero, Terry Ingram.

Ingram saved three men’s lives in January 2020 after jumping into freezing water to pull them out of their vehicle when it lost control and crashed.

The parade is free to the public and can be viewed along Mission Avenue; all are encouraged to attend. The chamber thanks the businesses and community members who continue to support this event.

