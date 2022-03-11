GreenPal app launches services in Bellevue

Nashville-based company GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, launched in Bellevue on March 6.

GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened snow removal professionals. Homeowners can list their driveways with a service date and snow removal needs.

The app was initially a lawn service app but later incorporated snow removal into its services.

Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google Street and aerial images and any details the homeowner provides.

Co-founder Gene Caballero said every vendor that wants to be part of GreenPal has to be at least 18-years-old, have a valid drivers license, valid Social Security number and a valid bank account.

"What our homeowners have told us that they like about our platform is the communal vetting," Caballero said.

Vendors have a star rating and feedback given from homeowners.

"Potential homeowners can read the feedback and go about and see who they want to work with based on the vendors' rating, reviews and ultimately price," Caballero said.

There is no fee for vendors to join the GreenPal platform.

Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews and price.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

GreenPal has launched in 250 other markets.

Caballero said the consumer mindset of customers has been the main reason behind GreenPal's success. He said ride-share services began to become trendy nobody knew they had wanted that type of service before it existed.

"Those businesses have laid the groundwork to say 'Hey I want to do everything through my phone and I want gratification instantly," Caballero said.

GreenPal is available on Apple and Android devices.