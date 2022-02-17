 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna state wrestling results

Cameron Cunningham won his first two matches on Feb. 17 at the Class A state championships in the 182-pound weight class.

Cunningham will face Millard West's Noah Blair in the semifinal match on Feb. 18.

Gretna wrestlers Daniel Roll, Kale Vice, Ayden Hall, Josh Arend, Julius Wagner-Alley, Noah Ference and Jake Lukis will wrestle in the consolation bracket on Feb. 18.

