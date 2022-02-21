Gretna wrestling team ends year with two state medalists

After the dust settled at the Nebraska State wrestling tournament on Feb. 19, Gretna had two wrestlers on the medal stand at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Gretna wrestler Josh Arend placed sixth in the 152-pound weight class and ends his senior season with a record of 43-21.

Arend started off the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Grand Island wrestler Alex Dzingle.

Arend then won three straight matches in the consolation bracket until he faced off against Omaha Bryan wrestler Toby Wingender, 3-1.

Arend lost his last match of the tournament to Norfolk wrestler Jacob Licking, 16-4.

Cameron Cunningham placed sixth in the 182-pound weight class and ended the year with a record of 44-7.

Cunningham started off the tournament with a 9-2 decision against Lincoln Northeast wrestler Brice Eloume.

In the second round, Cunningham won a close 3-1 decision over Papillion La Visa South wrestler Trace Marco.

Cunningham lost 8-4 in the semifinals to Millard West wrestler Noah Blair.

Cunningham then lost his next two matches to place sixth.

Gretna wrestlers Daniel Roll, Kale Vice, Ayden Hall, Julius Wagner-Alley, Noah Ference and Jake Lukis competed but did not place at the state tournament.

