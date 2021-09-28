Gross Catholic 'G Crew' maintains beauty of softball field

Visitors to Schrack Field at Gross Catholic High School may have noticed a group of gentlemen preparing the field for the upcoming game.
These are not Gross Catholic High School employees but rather, fathers of student athletes in the Gross softball program.
They have dubbed themselves as the G Crew and even have their own G Crew shirts. None of the G Crew get paid and they are all volunteers.
The G Crew have taken it upon themselves to ensure that Schrack Field continues being the most immaculate field in the Omaha Metro.
Mike Dempsey, athletics and activities director at Gross Catholic, said he is grateful for this group of men that take care of Schrack Field.
“I couldn’t be happier; they are a group of fathers that want to take care of something and make something so special,” Dempsey said. “They groomed the field the night before and they put special emblems all over the field.”
He said the G Crew is extraordinary in what it has done for Gross Catholic.
“They just go above and beyond what parents should do or what anybody should do to make a field look nice that long and being the parents of the girls that are playing,” Dempsey said.
The giant Gross Catholic emblem visitors can see on the field is also courtesy of the G Crew.
More than just softball dads, G Crew is a family.
“They sit around and tell stories afterwards and they enjoy what they’re doing and that’s what a community is about. This is Gross’ community. One of our themes is family spirit and they, they live out their family spirit of by continuing to come back and help,” Dempsey said.
Several G Crew members were on hand for an interview but said they wanted to be quoted as a group rather than individuals. The crew said they did not approach Gross Catholic to ask permission to take care of the field but instead just started doing it on their own.
They said them working on the field is just a representation of the hard working class of South Omaha.
The G Crew said everyone in the group knows what they need to do when it comes to the field.