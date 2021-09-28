Gross Catholic 'G Crew' maintains beauty of softball field

Visitors to Schrack Field at Gross Catholic High School may have noticed a group of gentlemen preparing the field for the upcoming game.

These are not Gross Catholic High School employees but rather, fathers of student athletes in the Gross softball program.

They have dubbed themselves as the G Crew and even have their own G Crew shirts. None of the G Crew get paid and they are all volunteers.

The G Crew have taken it upon themselves to ensure that Schrack Field continues being the most immaculate field in the Omaha Metro.

Mike Dempsey, athletics and activities director at Gross Catholic, said he is grateful for this group of men that take care of Schrack Field.

“I couldn’t be happier; they are a group of fathers that want to take care of something and make something so special,” Dempsey said. “They groomed the field the night before and they put special emblems all over the field.”

He said the G Crew is extraordinary in what it has done for Gross Catholic.

“They just go above and beyond what parents should do or what anybody should do to make a field look nice that long and being the parents of the girls that are playing,” Dempsey said.