Gross Catholic hires new coaches

Gross Catholic announced on Thursday, March 24 three new hires that filled athletic coaching vacancies.

Boys basketball Gross Catholic hired Terrence O’Donnell as its assistant athletic director.

O’Donnell will also serve as interim head coach of Varsity boys basketball for the 2022-23 season.

O’Donnell has extensive experience in playing and coaching basketball at the intermediate (St. Joan of Arc), secondary (Omaha South and Omaha Bryan high schools), and collegiate (Bellevue University) levels.

Currently, he serves as athletic director at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in Omaha where he coordinates physical education for the Dual Language Academy in the Consortium of the Archdiocese of Omaha.

Additionally, this spring he will complete a master’s degree in educational leadership at UNO.

Cheerleading Gross Catholic hired Holly Pospichal, a 2018 Gross Catholic High School graduate, as its head coach for the cheerleading team.

After graduating from Gross Catholic, Pospichal attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. More recently, Pospichal moved back to Omaha to attend UNO, as well as assist in coaching cheer.

According to the Gross Catholic website, Pospichal cheered for Gross Catholic and said she is honored to be named the head varsity coach for her alma mater.

When Pospichal is not coaching, she works as a data entry specialist for Buildertrend.

Cross country Leah Schwartz is a science teacher at Gross Catholic and is currently the assistant coach for both cross country and track and field. Schwartz will take over head coaching duties in the 2022 season.

She came to Omaha as a part of the Magis Catholic Teacher Corps program at Creighton University, where she is currently pursuing her master’s in education. Schwartz grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse with a degree in biology in December 2020.

