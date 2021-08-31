Gross Catholic Innovation Center expands partnerships with local organization

Gross Catholic High School held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its innovation center on Aug. 27.
Instead of a human cutting the ribbon though, a robot was on hand to do the honors.
This robot was built by the 2021 state champion Gross Catholic robotics team.
The Innovation Center aims to support Gross Catholic’s academic vision and expand partnerships with local universities and organizations for dual college-credit opportunities.
The current partnerships include the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Creighton University, Bellevue University, Metro Community College, CHI Health and Symphony Workforce’s Find the Why program.
Symphony Workforce's Find the Why platform consists of a set of virtual and in-person challenges that give students opportunities to brainstorm, pitch and present new ideas to businesses in seven-day periods.
Todd Smith, CEO of Symphony Workforce, said the students in Find the Why are competing for thousands of dollars in paid internships, scholarships and can earn college credit.
Smith said the center can push the students who participate in Find the Why further.
"It's the actual marriage between what happens outside of the brick and mortar school buildings and what happens inside the structure of the school buildings," Smith said.
The innovation center is entirely funded through donations and the $1.95 million project is phase one of a series of upgrades to the school’s academic wing.
The nearly 10,000-square-foot innovation center, located in the center of the academic wing, will look to enhance resources and learning opportunities for all subject areas and extracurriculars.
The space was designed for a team atmosphere with furniture and technology that is movable so that it can be more easily rearranged than a typical classroom. It also has the functionality to serve as multiple rooms or open as one large space.
The Innovation Center will also house two new academic academies: The STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math) Academy and the Health Science Academy.
The innovation center will be dedicated in honor of Steve Hamersky, who has been on the faculty at Gross Catholic for over 40 years.
Hamersky said the school had made due with the space it had over the years.
"This center is going to just give us a real opportunity to do that and more," Hamersky said. "It is amazing being in here and working in here, you just get a different feeling and then you walk out of this space and you realize this is in a high school."
The building itself is not the only thing Hamersky has left an impact on.
"Mr. Hamersky has taught me so much about STEM and has truly helped me better myself for the future," Keegan Shanahan, a senior at Gross Catholic, said in a released statement.
Leadership at Gross Catholic appears to be excited for the center as well.
Gross Catholic President Tom Curry said in a press release he looks forward to working closely with staff to continue to develop opportunities for students with the new facility.
"This new space is truly innovative because it links the old and the new with the yet-to-come. While no one can predict specific changes in technology and education, change itself is certain," Curry said.
Construction on the new Innovation Center began in mid-April, and is now open for teachers and students to utilize.