Gross Catholic Innovation Center expands partnerships with local organization

The innovation center is entirely funded through donations and the $1.95 million project is phase one of a series of upgrades to the school’s academic wing.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot innovation center, located in the center of the academic wing, will look to enhance resources and learning opportunities for all subject areas and extracurriculars.

The space was designed for a team atmosphere with furniture and technology that is movable so that it can be more easily rearranged than a typical classroom. It also has the functionality to serve as multiple rooms or open as one large space.

The Innovation Center will also house two new academic academies: The STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math) Academy and the Health Science Academy.

The innovation center will be dedicated in honor of Steve Hamersky, who has been on the faculty at Gross Catholic for over 40 years.

Hamersky said the school had made due with the space it had over the years.

"This center is going to just give us a real opportunity to do that and more," Hamersky said. "It is amazing being in here and working in here, you just get a different feeling and then you walk out of this space and you realize this is in a high school."