Gross Catholic's Hamersky recipient of Dr. Karen M. Ristau Innovations Award

Gross Catholic High School announced on March 16 that teacher Steve Hamersky is the recipient of the NCEA’s Dr. Karen M. Ristau Innovations Award.

This award is presented annually to an individual, school or program that has furthered the mission of Catholic education through an innovative program or approach.

NCEA is the largest, private professional education association in the world. Its mission is to strengthen Catholic school communities by providing professional development, formation, leadership and advocacy.

Hamersky is the man behind the STEM portions of Gross Catholic’s integrated STREAM curriculum.

In his 46-years of teaching, Hamersky has taught mathematics, science, engineering, technology and computer science.

He has moderated several co-curricular teams.

His chess team won the state title; the engineering team won the Society of American Military Engineers Student Mentoring Program design contest; his Innovation Team won the UNO IT Innovation Cup and his physics team has won the Creighton Physics Field Day.

Hamersky is perhaps most widely-known for directing the robotics team. The Gross Catholic robotics team has finished in the top 16 alliances at the world championship, won multiple Nebraska state championships, took second place at RoboCom 2017 in Beijing and is headed to the VEX Robotics World Championship this May in Dallas, Texas.

“As educators, our job is to encourage and to unleash our students’ talents. Steve’s innovative and collaborative instruction in his classes, as well as within the robotics program, does just that,” Gross Catholic Principal Paulette Neuhalfen said in a press release. “He encourages students to challenge themselves and to think beyond the traditional classroom experience.”

Hamersky will receive the award at the NCEA President’s Dinner held at the annual convention in New Orleans on April 18. The awards dinner recognizes outstanding contributions of exceptional Catholic school educational leaders across the country.