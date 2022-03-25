Grotrian announces candidacy for OPPD Board

PLATTSMOUTH -- Jim Grotrian announced on Monday, March 21, his candidacy for the OPPD Board of Directors Subdivision 4, representing southern Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties.

“I am a proud fourth generation southeast Nebraskan dedicated to serving our community,” Grotrian said in a statement. “I can continue this work on the OPPD Board of Directors by providing affordable energy and transparent leadership in this changing energy environment.”

His campaign press release said Grotrian is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He has more than 30 years involvement in higher education, including work at Metropolitan Community College and Bellevue University.

His experience includes public and media relations, strategic partnerships, public policy, governance, community development and agriculture. He has served on the Children’s Hospital Foundation Board, the advisory committees of community organizations and elected to the Sanitary and Improvement District 5 Board in Cass County.

Grotrian currently runs his own consulting firm. He is also involved with his family’s farming operation.

“I think Jim will be a great addition to the OPPD Board,” said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District. “He has the experience to hit the ground running and represent the entire fourth district.”

Papillion Mayor David Black had also endorsed Grotrian.

“I have enjoyed working with Jim over the years and know he will do a good job on the board,” Black said.

Grotrian faces Matt Core of Papillion, Randy J. Davis of Louisville and Gary Lynn Rogge of Auburn in the May 10 primary. The OPPD Board of Directors is a non-partisan race.

For more information visit www.jimgrotrian.com or jimg4oppd@gmail.com.

