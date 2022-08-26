Growth causes Today’s Dental to break ground on new facility

Growing rapidly, Today’s Dental has too little space to accommodate everybody who needs dental care, spokeswoman Brandie Rezac said.

With the current facility no longer able to keep up with the expanding practice, the Bellevue business broke ground Monday, Aug. 22, on a new facility. The 4,400-square-feet building will house 10 operatories and a large waiting room, according to a news release.

“Our mission is always to lower the barriers to care,” Dr. Brent Rising, practicing dentist and owner of Today's Dental, said in the release. “This new facility will allow us to help more patients and provide more services to our community.”

Located at the corner of Longo Street and Harvell in Bellevue, this facility will allow Today’s Dental to serve twice as many patients as before, Rezac said.

Rezac said Today’s Dental wanted to expand its practice, but its current location is limited by a surrounding retaining wall. For this reason, she said, they decided it was best to build a new facility.

Today’s Dental will begin seeing patients at this new building in the spring.

Today’s Dental provides dental care to everyone from children to the elderly. It has six locations throughout the Omaha metro. This Bellevue dentistry office has been open for 41 years. Rezac said it was founded by Dr. John Marcuzzo and was later sold to Today's Dental in 2020.