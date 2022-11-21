Growth continues in Sarpy County at healthy pace despite some national headwinds

Sarpy County continues a healthy pace of growth in spite of inflation, supply chain problems and potential labor shortages, according to the interim executive director of the county’s economic development agency.

Josh Charvat of Grow Sarpy said a rise in building permits in the industrial and multi-family housing sectors is fueling expansion. He provided a report on economic indicators to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15,

Sarpy County saw more than $276 million in building permit valuations issued in July, August and September, making for nearly $947 million in permits for the year-to-date. Grow Sarpy uses valuations in analysis when estimating economic growth.

Large-scale projects for the third quarter included the Gretna Logistics Park, a proposed 168-acre industrial area near the Nebraska Crossing mall; the expansion of the Springfield Commerce area; and expanding Falconwood Park south of Bellevue near the Platte River. The recreation and camping area plans to double its capacity to accommodate 10,000 people.

More than 500 multi-family housing unit permits were issued last quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 848. This exceeds 2021’s total of 624, and officials hope it will ease some of Sarpy County’s housing crunch.

Charvat said single-family housing permits are on par with last year, at around 1,400, but permit issues have begun to slow due to rising interest rates.

Overall, he said that the region’s economy is strong, with multiple housing developments and industrial projects coming up in the next year.

This includes Hormel Foods’ plans to add a pepperoni line of products to its Papillion Foods facility, which could add hundreds of jobs. It also includes Meta’s new facility near Springfield, which will be a $228 million capital investment, creating around 100 new jobs

“A lot of it comes down to timing. If the right site opens up at the right time and a project is looking for that building, we are in a great spot,” Charvat said. “But, depending on what’s available, it’s tough some times to land some of those bigger game changing projects.”

Labor shortages continue to be a problem.

While county unemployment numbers rose slightly to 2.3%, Charvat said the labor pool is small right now, and potential workers “can demand a pretty significant wage.” Charvat said workforce development is the primary issue he talks about with current and potential business leaders.

“With our unemployment, it’s probably not great to keep landing 500 person jobs every year, because that is going to suck the labor pool up,” he said.