Guitars for Vets celebrates 100th graduate

Guitar for Vets celebrated the 100th graduate of its program on Dec. 3 at the Bellevue University Military Veteran Services Center.

Guitars for Vets is a national nonprofit with local chapters across the country dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community.

Peggy Ullom, Nebraska and regional chapter coordinator for Guitars for Vets, started the Nebraska chapter in 2016.

The 100th graduate would have happened earlier if events were not cancelled or delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It kind of fell off my radar to even think about that goal and the other day I was just doing paperwork and I glanced over, and I was like, ‘I wonder what, what number student this is?’ I looked and then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I almost missed our hundredth student,’” Ullom said.

Veterans sign up with Guitars for Vets through a VA referral that goes to a Guitar for Vets liaison.

Veterans then go through a 10-week program, where they meet once a week for an hour with a volunteer instructor to learn basic guitar skills.

Guitars for Vets gets it practice equipment through donations from throughout the community. Dietze Music store cleans and maintains the practice equipment free of charge for Guitar for Vets.

“At the end of the 10 weeks, our students graduate and they receive a brand-new acoustic guitar, a brand-new gig bag, strap, strings, stands — the works. So, they go home with all their own brand new equipment,” Ullom said.

She said the goal after graduation is to have veterans come back for monthly events to continue to sharpen their guitar skills.

“You don’t know if guitars are for you until you try it,” Ullom said.

Ullom said there are typically two types of students who go through the program.

“There’s the I want to learn to play guitar people and then there’s the musician. When the person discovers that they are a musician, they will keep coming back and they just got to learn more,” Ullom said.

Veterans of all ages go through the 10-week course and Guitars for Vets wants the community to know that it is never too late in life to discover a passion for music.

“We have a veteran well into the seventies, a Vietnam veteran who plays guitar. He learned four years ago, he went through his first course, and he still plays. His doctor told him that because of his dedication to learning the instrument, he’s had five strokes and he’s recovered much quicker than most people would at his age,” Ullom said.

This year’s graduates include Tracey Ulanski, OEF/OIF Air Force, Armit Gurund, OEF/OIF Army, and Ross Miller, OEF/OIF Army.

Miller said he bought a guitar while overseas but never had the time to dedicate to actually learning the instrument.

He said the program flew by and he is happy to continue to learn more about the guitar and how to play more songs.

