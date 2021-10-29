Halloween safety tips

Halloween is this Sunday, which means ghouls, witches and monsters of all varieties will be out on the prowl this weekend.

Here are some safety tips provided by the Nebraska Regional Poison Prevention Center:

Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning sensation if the liquid comes into contact with the mouth or eyes. Parents and guardians should be careful when children put these in their mouths as they are soft to chew on and can easily break open. If this happens, rinse with water and call the Poison Center.

When children trick-or-treat, treats should be checked by adults. Homemade treats or anything out of its original wrapper should be thrown away unless parents are positive of the identity of the person from which it came.

Marijuana edibles can be found in many shapes and sizes and they resemble traditional candies in their names and packaging.

Costumes should be warm, well-fitting and non-flammable. Masks should allow adequate vision and should be removed while children are crossing streets.

Children should be accompanied by an adult and take a flashlight along if it is dark.

Use nontoxic face paint as an alternative to masks.