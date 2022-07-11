Hands of Heartland speed dating event for developmentally disabled clients draws crowd

Gold and black balloons were scattered throughout the floor. Candles lined the center of long tables. People nibbled on hors d'oeuvres -- as more continued to file into Bellevue’s Hands of Heartland for a speed dating event the service provider hosted for its developmentally disabled clientele.

Cassidy Kaiser, a Hands of Heartland client, was one of those attendees Friday, July 1. She said she came to have fun and meet new people with similar interests. It was her first time trying speed dating.

“This is actually new for me, so I’m kind of nervous and excited,” Kaiser said before the event.

Another Hands of Heartland client, Connor Oestreich, spent the day setting up for the event -- bringing in groceries, blowing up balloons and decorating the space. Meanwhile, being a shy individual, Oestreich mentally prepared to meet new people.

“I’m trying to be more social,” Oestreich said. “I’m a hermit crab when it comes to being at home, so I need to get out more. This is a perfect opportunity to get out of the house.”

The event turnout was far larger than he expected, which was a bit scary for the introvert. Still, Oestreich powered through meeting new people.

“It’s OK to get out of your comfort zone,” Oestreich said. “You've got to try different things.”

The turnout also surprised Hands of Heartland staff.

It was their first time with a speed dating event, day center director Theresa Scaife said, so they didn’t know what attendance to expect.

Though originally intended for Hands of Heartland participants, outside community members asked to come. They decided to open it up to everyone.

So many people came that they were running out of seats. Some traveled from Lincoln.

Once speed dating began, men sat on one side and women sat on the other. Couples had just minutes to chat with one another before women moved to the next seat.

Cards with get-to-know-you questions guided participants through the process of meeting someone new. Though Oestreich said reading can be challenging for him, there were staff, caregivers and volunteers were present to help out.

If a pair wanted to spend more time with one another, Hands of Heartland reached out to their legal guardians to ask permission to give out their contact information.

Hands of Heartland offers support to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. This includes day programs — with two Bellevue locations — as well as in-home services.

With a focus on “reverse integration,” Scaife said the day programs allow volunteers to get to know people with developmental disabilities.

The facility off Galvin Road, where the event was held, serves about 150 people everyday.

Though Scaife said there’s several intellectual/developmental disability providers in the area, the wait list for services is years long. Hands of Heartland is looking to open two more day programs within the near future, she said.

In the meantime, Scaife said that the Galvin Road Hands of Heartland will continue holding community events once a month. The schedule started in May with a sip and paint. Next month will be a game night. The goal is to help clients meet new people.

“I really hope that they meet some new friends,” Scaife said.

While working as a caregiver, Scaife said the man she cared for longed to have friends to go to the movies with or have barbecues.

Kiera Horton came from Bennington to socialize after having met a man in 2019 at Single Mingle, another speed dating event for individuals with developmental disabilities. She brought him with her to this event.

Horton said she was looking for more nice and funny people to spend time with, perhaps at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

“The normal things that we all crave -- that's what they’re looking for," Scaife said.