Have questions about voting? Here's what you need to know

It's Election Day! Voting is a straightforward process, but there are plenty of questions that can come up, so we've complied some questions-and-answers for our readers.

We encourage voters with questions to contact an election worker for official guidance. In Sarpy County, call 402-593-2167 to reach the Sarpy County Election Commission.

When are polls open?

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you're in line at 8 p.m., you'll be allowed to vote.

Can I still mail my ballot?

Do NOT put an early voting ballot in the mail. Election workers need to have received your ballot by the close of polls; a postmark isn't good enough.

Instead, cast your early voting ballot by 8 p.m. today at one of Sarpy County's drop boxes. Find a list at sarpy.gov/857/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations. You can also turn your ballot into the Sarpy County Election Commission office at 1102 E. First St., Suite #1, in Papillion.

If you did NOT vote your early voting ballot, you can vote in person as the polls, but you'll have to vote a provisional ballot. Election officials will make sure you don't cast both an early and a day-of ballot, but your ballot will still count.

Where can I learn about candidates?

You can find our voter’s guide online at tinyurl.com/sarpyelection.

Election guides are available from a variety of organizations, some that advocate for certain positions and some that provide it as a nonpartisan service, such as the League of Women Voters -- which has a Sarpy County guide -- and the Voter Information Project, which offers race-specific or ballot-specific searching.

Many candidates have websites or social media accounts where they discuss their views, and other area news outlets have also reported on various races and provided opportunities for candidates to share information about themselves.

Am I registered to vote?

Check online at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. You'll need to enter your name and county to look up registration status, which is a public record.

Where can I vote?

The Voter Check website will list your polling site, or you can look it up through Sarpy County's website, maps.sarpy.gov/election/epp. The county website will also provide a downloadable sample ballet tailored to your specific precinct.

What if I have moved?

If you're still within the county, you can go to your new polling place based on where you live now. If you've changed counties, you would have needed to change your registration.

What's happening at Rumsey Station?

Rumsey Station Elementary School is undergoing construction. You'll need to go Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene, 6909 Cornhusker Road, to cast your ballot.

What identification do I need?

Nebraska generally does not require voter identification at the polls. You'll need to provide your address and sign a roster. (Initiative 432, which is on the ballot in this general election, would require presenting a photo ID to vote.)

Voters who registered to vote by mail who have not previously voted in a Nebraska election will be asked to present a photo ID or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or similar government document dated within the last 60 days.

Can I bring my concealed weapon?

Do NOT bring it with you to the polls. Nebraska Statute 69-2441 prohibits them from being brought to polling places.

What if I need help voting?

You can bring written materials to assist you with voting.

Polling sites must meet accessibility standards. If you cannot physically enter the site, you can stay in your vehicle and vote curbside.

If you need help reading or marking your ballot, you can request assistance from the person of your choice or from election officials. You may use an interpreter.

Deaf or hard of hearing voters can contact the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office TTY at 402-471-7229 with questions.

Find more information at sos.nebraska.gov/elections/accessible-voting.

What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

You have the right to receive up to four ballots to correct mistakes according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

What if I need to make a complaint?

Depending on the nature of the issue, you can speak with the poll workers at your precinct or call the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402-593-2167.

Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen has an Election Integrity Unit on standby for concerns or complaints. Reach the Secretary of State's Election Division at 402-471-2555.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell is maintaining an Election Day hotline for complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud. Call 402-661-3700 to reach someone with the Justice Department.

The FBI also will have special agents available to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses. Call the local field office at 402-493-8688.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by phone at 800-253-3931 or through a complaint form at civilrights.justice.gov.

When will we know results?

The first returns will be released at or shortly after 8 p.m. when polls close, and they will continue to be updated throughout the night. However, complete results may take days to be available -- meaning a tight race might remain in limbo for some time, especially if a recount is necessary.

This newspaper will report on the results this evening, and we'll have additional coverage in our Wednesday, Nov. 16, print edition.