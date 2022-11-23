Heartland of America Band to hold 36th annual holiday concert series

The Heartland of America Band will perform four free family friendly shows for the holidays.

The band, based at Offutt Air Force Base, will perform Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. All performances will be in the auditorium of Bellevue East High School, 1401 High School Drive.

The U.S. Air Force band will present the Sounds of The Season Holiday Concert series, a unique music experience that celebrates being “Together Again,” according to a news release.

This production features a variety of classic holiday tunes and new arrangements sure to get you and your family in a festive spirit.

Tickets are available online at afheartlandband.eventbrite.com or at the Bellevue Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive. Please call 402-293-5000 for box office hours.

Auditorium doors open 45 minutes prior to show time. The band also performed a free summer concert series across the metro.

Find more information on the band at facebook.com/AFHeartlandBand.