High schoolers win NPW Communications Contest awards

Twenty-two first-place entries in the Nebraska Press Women (NPW) High School Communications Contest have advanced to the National Federation of Press Women competition.

National award winners will be announced during an online high school awards celebration on May 16.

The 258 entries in the contest were the most in recent years, with several categories having more than 15 entries. Students from 13 schools won state awards in the contest that includes categories in the areas of writing, visual, broadcast or video, and yearbook.

The contest was open to high school students across the state. It was judged by communications professionals, with constructive feedback provided on each entry.

The following Bellevue students were recognized at NPW’s spring convention luncheon on April 23 in York.

Best Newscast: Honorable Mention — Shane Daughtrey, Bellevue West.

Columns or Blogs: Second place — Gnally Boukar, Bellevue West.

Editorial: Honorable mention — Meg Gross, Bellevue West.

Environment: Third place — Jacki Petrow, Bellevue West.

News Story – Honorable Mentions — Owen Reimer, Bellevue West; Emily Mabbitt, Bellevue West; Claire Wood, Bellevue West.

Opinion – Second place — Meg Gross, Bellevue West; third place — Caitlyn Wohlford, Bellevue West.

Radio/Television Interview or Talk Show – Honorable mentions — Emmalie Herd and Taylor Horton, Bellevue West.

Review – Second place — Owen Reimer, Bellevue West.

Single-Page Layout – Honorable Mention — Meg Gross, Bellevue West.

Sports Photo – Honorable Mention — Meg Gross, Bellevue West.

Video News Story – Third place — Abby Vater, Bellevue West; honorable mentions — Tamir Morris, Bellevue West.

Video Sports Story – Third place — Meg Gross, Bellevue West.

Yearbook Layout – Honorable Mentions — Bellevue West; Sophia Goessling, Bellevue West; Sarah Breaux, Bellevue West; Sophia Epps, Bellevue West; Krista Hardy.

