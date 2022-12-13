Hike, council members sworn in

Mayor Rusty Hike joined Bellevue City Council Members Rich Casey, Kathy Welch and Jerry McCaw in taking their Oath of Office on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Both Hike and Ward 4’s Welch handily won reelection in November, while Casey and McCaw ran unopposed. This is Casey’s first elected term in Ward 2, after his appointment to fill the seat earlier this year.

McCaw, the former at-large council member, now shifts to represent Ward 6. The new ward, approved by voters in 2020, was necessary due to recent annexations. An ordinance formally adopting the new ward’s boundaries passed during the meeting.

Council members approved Paul Cook for another term as board president.

The council also approved a franchise agreement with Fastwyre Broadband to provide Bellevue with another cable TV system. Fastwyre services a five-state area, including much of northeastern Nebraska.