Hike overcomes challenge to remain Bellevue mayor

Rusty Hike has been reelected to a second term as Bellevue’s mayor.

Hike beat Bellevue City Council member Thomas Burns by 10 percentage points, 9,852 to 8,008, according to unofficial results.

Considering that he outperformed Burns by over 30 percentage points in May’s primary, 5,480 to 2,688, Hike said that he wonders if this election became too influenced by heated national rhetoric.

“Local politics really has very little room for partisanship. You are working on roads. You are working on development. It kind of makes me worry about the division in the country,” Hike said.

The mayor said he had to up his campaign game to compete.

“(Burns) ran a very competitive race. He got out and worked hard, which I knew he would, so I did the same thing. I am satisfied with the results,” he said.

Talking to constituents made Hike believe he has not done a good enough job in relaying the growth happening in Bellevue. He said he wants to be more proactive in communicating on projects like the new construction in Olde Towne, a proposed waterpark, a racetrack and casino, and an upcoming mystery announcement.

“I’ve got a project that’s so big it’s almost not even believable to talk about, so I am just going to hold that back. I am just going to put out the teaser there that we are working on something very huge that will immediately affect people’s mill levies,” Hike said.

Bellevue’s economic development projects are likely to be aided by the passage of Proposition 1, which amends Bellevue’s Economic Development Plan to allow city government access to funds to develop projects all around the city. Voters passed the measure by 77%.