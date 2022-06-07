Hike to appoint new council member

BELLEVUE — The City of Bellevue is taking applications to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat on the city council following the death of Bob Stinson.

Stinson, who passed away in May, was running unopposed for a second term in the general election. Mayor Rusty Hike will appoint a successor for the remainder of the term until a new councilmember can be elected in November, according to Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow.

The vacancy, pursuant to Nebraska statute, must be filled within 45 days with the consent of council members. Those interested in the position may submit a resume and any other information to Hike at 1500 Wall St. no later than June 14.

Stinson’s passing also means there is no candidate on the fall ballot. Candidates wishing to run for Ward 2 can do so either by write-in affidavit or by petition.

Write-in voting information may be found generally at Nebraska Revised Statute 32-615. Petition information may be found generally at Nebraska Revised Statute 32-617. Those interested in either option should contact the Sarpy County Election Commissioner for further information and seek independent advice on the process.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.