Hillcrest Health Services breaks ground on Freedom Village

Bellevue residents ages 55 and up have a new option when it comes to housing.

Hillcrest Health Services held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 4 for its latest senior living facility, Freedom Village.

Freedom Village is located off of Harlan Drive and Highway 370, toward Olde Town Bellevue.

The facility will feature garden homes and apartments designed for active adults, maintenance-free living including 24-hour emergency maintenance, a neighborhood manager residing on campus, private club house and even a dog park known as Canine Corner.

A full list of amenities can be found online at hillcresthealth.com/freedomvillage.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said he believes the area is in a nice spot for Bellevue.

“This land has been sitting here for going on 15 years now, so it’s one of those infill projects that the city, we really believe in filling up those big plots throughout the city and getting some revenue started on them,” Hike said.

Jim Janicki, vice president of marketing and communications for Hillcrest Health Services, said Hillcrest is modeling Freedom Village as a pocket neighborhood.