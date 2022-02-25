Hispanic Heritage Foundation honors Bellevue student

Arlene García of Bellevue was one of 30 local high school students that were recognized by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation through the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards for the teal region.

García was recognized as the gold level winner in the education category.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation announced the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients on Feb. 24.

Local high school seniors were honored for their leadership in the classroom and community during a virtual ceremony on March 1.

After the regional ceremonies conclude, one national recipient per category, for a total of 10, will be recognized and celebrated at the National Youth Awards Ceremony in person, depending on COVID-related restrictions.