Holiday Assistance registration events approach

Sign-ups for the 2021 Sarpy County Holiday Assistance program are getting underway.

Applications are approved for families that meet low income guidelines to receive assistance with providing new toys for their children for Christmas.

Required documents to apply include photo ID for Head of Household (person applying); proof of ages for children (must have at least one child age 16 or under in the household to be eligible); proof of address (dated within the last 30 days and must live in Sarpy County); and proof of total household income (pay stubs for the last 30 days or Social Security 2021 benefits letter, or unemployment letter, or NE-DHHS Economic Assistance/Medicaid eligibility letter.)

Sign-ups will be held on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon or 3 to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 112 East 23rd Ave., Bellevue.

• Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive, Bellevue.

• Monday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Columbkille Church Sacred Heart Center, 543 N Jefferson St., Papillion.

Do not call the churches for information. For questions, call Norma at 402-292-2961 ext. 263.

Visit encapnebraska.org to learn more.

